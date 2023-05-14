Dalvin Cook to be released: Let the Miami Dolphins rumors once again begin!
By Brian Miller
A new report has Dalvin Cook on the outs in Minnesotta and has been informed that he will be released with a June 1st designation after a trade fell through. The Miami Dolphins will once again be the hot destination.
There have been rumors about Dalvin Cook wanting to play in Miami but Dolphins fans may not want to get their hopes up just yet. Cook is a very good running back, one of the better ones in the league and if he is in fact released, the Dolphins will have plenty of competition for him.
The Dolphins could have had Cook in a trade but now it will come down to who is willing to pay Cook what he thinks he deserves and the Dolphins may not be that team despite the popular opinion that he will be their target.
So far, Cohen is the only one reporting that Cook has been informed that he will be cut. The Vikings will save $9 million in cap space by releasing him but if they can get a trade done, in the last minutes, they could save as much as $11 million.
Obviously the Dolphins are going to be the hot destination but reality says that isn't going to be the case, or at least won't be an easy addition.
The Dolphins like their running backs, especially De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson. Cook is going to be expensive and as a result, it is unlikely that Miami parts with Mostert or Wilson and obviously won't cut Achane.
Can Miami keep Wilson and Mostert to pair with Cook? They could and the salaries of both players are low enough that they could carry the three of them together with the rookie.
If Cook is indeed released, Miami will have a shot at him if they want. He is from South Florida and has made it clear that Miami is his choice according to reports dating back to the start of free agency.
What happens next is anyone's guess but until Cook is actually released we won't know where he will end up and we won't know the domino effect of him joining Miami but we can think about what an offense would like with him and given the Dolphins current offensive skill players, Miami's offense could be deadly.