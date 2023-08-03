Dalvin Cook will sign with Miami Dolphins or Dallas Cowboys
During the last couple of months, there is one question that every fan of the NFL wants to know. And that is, which team will Dalvin Cook choose to play for this season?
Rumors pointed out that Miami Dolphins are the strongest one, to close a deal with the former Viking player. But some weeks ago, it also came up that the Jets of New York and the Dallas Cowboys are also teams that want Cook in their squad.
Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress said on the Carton Show that Cook will finish either in Miami or Dallas and that the Jets is not an option for Dalvin, which means the New York franchise is ruled out as a possibility.
It is known that the current free agent, went to New York last Sunday to visit the headquarters where the Jets train. He even meet the team and talked with the coaching staff. But no agreement was made.
Dalvin Cook was released from the Minnesota Vikings after the team didn't want to pay the high amount of money they accorded in the extension back in 2020. Last season the player manage to make more than 1.000 rushing yards and he was selected to participate in the Pro Bowl.
Going back to Dallas and Miami, the difference is that the Dolphins have a variety of players for that position while Dallas has fewer players, and also a young prospect who can carry with Cook.