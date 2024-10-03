Davante Adams joining the AFC East would add to nightmare season for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 and the hopes they had of being a playoff contender this season appear dashed just one quarter into the season. Well, unfortunately, things could get worse for the 'Fins, as Davante Adams has his sights set on joining the AFC East.
According to Ian Rapoport, if Adams could pick where he was being traded to, he'd choose the New York Jets. Makes sense, right? Aaron Rodgers was his quarterback for eight years when the two played together in Green Bay so it's not shocking that Adams would want to catch passes from someone he's familiar with.
"New York is where the Raiders star wants to play after informing the team on Monday he prefers to be traded, multiple sources say. But Adams has not demanded as much from Las Vegas, and this is not a scenario like Rodgers' in 2023 when the quarterback informed the Packers he would only play for the Jets."
Rapoport also reported that the Buffalo Bills are a potential landing spot for Adams too and this means that there's not just one team in the division that Adams could join. Adams going to either of these squads would be bad news for the Dolphins. They're already in the cellar of the AFC East but now they'd have to deal with figuring out how to slow down Adams if he either reunited with Rodgers or got to catch passes from Josh Allen. No thanks.
Dolphins fans are hoping Davante Adams doesn't join the AFC East
Adams was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and played with Rodgers in Green Bay for eight years until he was traded to Las Vegas in 2022. The trade was to reunite Adams with his former college quarterback Derek Carr, who was then benched at the end of the season and moved on himself. Adams has been in Vegas without Carr since last season and he's clearly lost patience with the organization, hence why he's demanded a trade.
The Dolphins not being in the mix here isn't shocking because for one, their starting quarterback is injured and the offense has been non-existent without him. Even if Tua Tagovailoa was still playing, it's doubtful the Dolphins would have been in on Adams since they already have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at receiver.
Let's hope that Adams doesn't end up getting traded to either the Jets or the Bills because that'd be the cherry on top of this dumpster fire season for the Miami Dolphins.