David Long's big play has Miami Dolphins fans talking after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins fans are hoping that David Long, Jr. will be the middle linebacker compliment that Jerome Baker needs and one play on Saturday has fans still talking.
By Brian Miller
Through most of camp, Dolphins fans have heard good things about David Long but while Vic Fangio continues to preach consistency, fans are starting to think that Long is going to be a difference maker.
On Saturday, Long shot through the offensive line and blew up a running play three yards behind the line of scrimmage. It was nearly a picture perfect textbook tackle. Long is supposed to be very good at reading the play action and adjusting from pass protection to attacking the runner.
Miami has struggled over the years as they try to stop opposing running back. Last year was better than previous seasons but they still feel they need to do better and it appears that Long may give the team a rotational back with good vision against the rush.
Long is a lock to make the roster and it seems he is starting to pick up the nuances of Vic Fangio's defense. One play in preseason is hardly a reason to jump up and down but it still shows off his speed, agility, and ability to read an offense and make a play alone in space which is exactly what he did on this play.
The Dolphins need Long to compliment Jerome Baker and it is likely he rotates in and out but it also appears that he is making a case to be on the field in run situations. His pass defense isn't bad but this play showcases his talent against the run.