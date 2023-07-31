Dawg Talk: Jalen Ramsey told Mike McDaniel that he will come back a month earlier than is prescribed
By Matt Serniak
See, this is the kind of stuff I want to hear on a Monday morning. Jalen Ramsey, who Mike McDaniel said was a pretty drowsy after his surgery to repair is injured knee, told his new head coach that whatever the prognosis in terms of how long he will be out that he will beat that by a month.
Now I'm sure there will be a crop of folks out there that are going to something along the lines of "Well what is he going to say that he's going to come back a month later than what doctors tell him?". That's on you if you want to go through life like that.
I like to, as much as I can when it concerns the Miami Dolphins which isn't often, to be as optimistic as I can. Jalen Ramsey, who McDaniel said calls himself an alien which hits a little different sense it was admitted in Congress that aliens are here doing their own thing as if we live in the Men in Black world, saying that he's going to come back earlier than we think is an absolute good. This doesn't mean I want him to go against doctors orders and I don't think the team would even let him do that, but it's nice seeing the new guy say that he will do everything he can to miss the least amount of time.
Ultimately, it's good to hear that the surgery hasn't dampened Ramsey's spirit too much and that dawg mentality that he has is well intact and perhaps even enhanced. This team needs as much dawg as possible so it's nice hearing that Ramsey is all dawg because it's really important.
It be funny if they told him that he'll be good to go in like October because that would mean that Ramsey would have to get ready for practice heading into week one.
Or the funniest and possible Earth-shattering scenerio is if, amazingly, the doctors told him that he will be ready to get back out there by like August 20th. That would mean that Jalen Ramsey, a man who calls himself an alien, would have to time travel to July. That is something that I would love to see that is seriously overdue. Time travel should be happening and maybe Jalen Ramsey is the right type of creature to usher that in to society.
Or, Jalen Ramsey comes back around the middle of November. That might be the likeliest of scenerios. But let's not completely rule out the time the travel component to all this.
Follow me @2ndSatSports