Day one Targets for the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft
By dwest
With the NFL Draft less than an hour away, the Miami Dolphins have several options for what to do with the 21st overall pick on Day One. These targets are only possible at pick 21 and do not factor in a trade-up or trade-down possibility.
1. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon, Center
Many Draft fans and experts see JPJ as a fit for the Miami Dolphins. The best center in the class has instant starting qualities. Shows everything needed in a center in which I mocked him to the Miami Dolphins in my recent mock draft.
2. Laiatu Latu- ULCA, DE
The UCLA standout has rare athletic ability in which shows quick and explosive traits. The Miami Brass is looking to add another piece on defense in which they can add to the pass rushing attack.
3. Olumuyiwa Fashanu- Offensive Tackle, Penn State
Olumuyiwa Fashanu has very upside at the tackle spot. Has rare length and intangibles to be an excellent player. Might take some time to be a good player but could fall to Miami after a crazy round one slide.
4. Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR
The fastest man at the NFL Combine adds another weapon for Tua in the fastest NFL offensive. Worthy has the traits to be a factor in the NFL in which shows soft hands and deep threat ability.
5. Tyler Guyton- Offensive Tackle Oklahoma
Guyton has been a factor in a successful Oklahoma offensive. He has outstanding length and size. Shows good pass block effort and upside in which would be great in a McDaniel offensive.
6. Graham Barton, Offensive Guard, Duke
Barton has high football IQ. Shows quick and dominating traits for a offensive lineman. He would be a great fit on the McDaniel system as a guard or center.
7. Jer'Zhan Newton, Defensive Tackle, Illinois
Newton is a guy that has very great technique and motor to make plays. Great run stuffer and shows flashes on pass rushing. He would be a great player to have develop in a great defensive front.
8. Jared Verse, Defensive End, Florida State
Verse has rare first step pass rushing ability. While his value goes higher he could drop to Miami in which would be a best player on the board and fill a need that Miami has been looking at. Verse has a great motor and ability to close on any play.
9. Byron Murphy II, Defensive Tackle, Texas
Murphy II the second is one the most sound defensive tackles in the draft. Filling in big shoes, Byron Murphy II from Texas will be an player to build around in which shows ideal quick burst and moves to be an effective pass rusher. Shows nice effort has a run stopper to make plays in the back field.
10. Chop Robinson, Outside Linebacker, Penn State
Chop Robinson would be filling a pass rushing void left by fan favorite AVG. Robinson uses his hands and great technique to be a big time pass rushing asset to the team. He brings a high level motor that can't be taught.