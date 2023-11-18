De'Von Achane back on the 53 as the Miami Dolphins make a couple of moves for Sunday's game
De'Von Achane is done with his 4-week stint on IR and now he is back on the Miami Dolphins 53 and will likely play on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
De'Von Achane hasn't played since the Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants. Now, after his stint on IR has been completed, Miami activated him off IR today.
It is possible that Achane spends his Sunday on a pitch count so to speak as the Dolphins will likely not want to risk losing him or re-aggraviting his injury. He will join Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. in the rotation against the Raiders.
Miami also re-signed WR Robbie Chosen to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. The Dolphins then promoted him to the 53-man roster for Sunday.
To make room, the Dolphins released RB Jake Funk from the practice squad. Joining Chosen on the 53 will be offensive lineman Chasen Hines. Hines will provide depth to an Oline that will be without starting right guard Robert Hunt who will not play this week due to his lingering hamstring injury.
With Hunt out, it has been reported that Liam Eichenberg will slide to the ride side next to Austin Jackson. That will not make many Dolphins fans happy but Eichenberg hasn't been horrible this year and if there is anything we can learn from recent Miami history, it's that 3 years may be too early to judge a lineman. See Austin Jackson in year 4!
Miami is getting closer to being at full strength and this weeks Raiders game should be a good back-to-football test for the Dolphins after the bye week. It should also be a welcome return for Achane.