De'Von Achane remains a question mark for the Miami Dolphins heading into Jets week
The Miami Dolphins are not certain if they will have running back De'Von Achane against the Jets on Friday and there may be a slim chance he plays.
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, the Dolphins lost De'Von Achane for most of the game when he tweaked his knee. While speaking with the media on Monday, Mike McDaniel said he was day-to-day.
McDaniel would not say whether or not Achane would play this Friday but he did say that the injury will not require surgery and did happen to the same knee that put him on IR for four weeks.
With the short turnaround this week, it might be hard to imagine Achane playing at all on Friday and the Dolphins seriously may want to think twice about using him this week.
Miami needs to roll with Raheem Mostert against an incredibly physical defense, possibly the most physical team they have faced this year, especially up front. Salvon Ahmed took over the backup role on Sunday against the Raiders while Jeff Wilson was inactive.
This week, Dolphins fans should expect to see Wilson active but it will be interesting to see if Achane is active or left off the game-day roster.
The Jets are very good defensively, at least until last weekend. The Jets gave up 172 yards to the Bills after only allowing 64 and 38 the two previous weeks. New York has given up more than 100 yards four times this year including a 234-yard day against the Chiefs four weeks ago.
It may sound like the Jets give up a lot but Dolphins fans shouldn't be quick to dismiss the Jets. They are, as we said, physical and tough. They play to the whistle and can force turnovers, something Miami has struggled with the last couple of games.
McDaniel calls Achane day-to-day and that they are getting more information on his injury but will he play on Sunday? It's a bit early in the week to think he will or that he won't.