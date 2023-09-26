De’Von Achane Rookie of the Year odds: Dolphins running back makes shocking leap
Can De'Von Achane win Rookie of the Year?
By Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane not only put together a huge performance on Sunday for fantasy owners, but he put himself in the conversation for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the process.
In the Dolphins 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos, Achane carried the ball 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns, adding four catches for 30 yards and two more scores through the air.
After being inactive in Week 1 and playing sparingly in Week 2, Achane officially broke out for the Dolphins, showcasing his elite speed that he flashed during his career at Texas A&M University.
Achane’s Week 3 performance moved his odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year in a huge way. He opened the season at +5000, but now he’s sitting at +1100, behind only Bijan Robinson, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Puka Nacua.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
While there are rookies ahead of Achane in the latest odds, he has plenty of time to make up ground on these four players.
All four players were in action to start the season, although Richardson missed Week 3 with a concussion.
The key for Achane is that he’s essentially put up two great games of stats in one showing. That should help him keep pace in the season-long numbers, even though he’s played less snaps than players like Robinson and Nacua.
De’Von Achane Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
Does Achane have a real chance to win Rookie of the Year?
It all depends on how the Miami backfield shakes out. Mike McDaniel has been using Raheem Mostert (who also scored four times against Denver) as the primary running back this season, and he has delivered.
However, Achane may have given himself some distance from Salvon Ahmed (who missed Week 3 with a groin injury) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (currently in injured reserve).
The speedster doesn’t allow defenses to take a break when Mostert leaves the field, and it could make him the perfect 1B to Mostert’s 1A in this offense.
The Dolphins lead the NFL in yards per play this season and have scored 130 points in three games, showing that this offense can support multiple playmakers. While Achane’s role isn’t as clear as Robinson’s, he seems to be the No. 2 rookie running back in this class at this point in the season.
If the speedster has another big game, his odds are going to shrink even further after their massive drop this week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
