De'Von Achane was a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing day
Sunday was a dark day for Miami Dolphins as they got steamrolled by the Buffalo Bills by a score of 48-20 but there was a little something to be happy about.
By George Keim
The only thing I can say about this past weekend’s game against Buffalo is….ooofff! It may be an understatement but the Miami Dolphins did not look good. Fine! It happens. Maybe a little too often against that team from upstate New York but, it happens. The Fins need to shake that one off and learn from it.
Not everything was bad though. Jonathan Taylor be damned, Miami may have found their featured running back in this past year’s draft. De’Von Achane was picked in the 3rd round (number 84 overall) out of Texas A&M. Most fans, including myself, wanted other backs that were coming out. When Achane’s name was called many thought he was the proverbial “change of pace” back, not what a featured running back. Well, after the last two weeks, all of us thought that might just be wrong, and that’s a good thing.
Achane was inactive in week one and only got one carry in week two against the Patriots but his coming out party was week three against the Broncos when he toted the rock 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for another 30 yards and another two touchdowns. This week against Buffalo, Achane was one of the only bright spots for Miami. Achane received eight carries for 101 yards and another two touchdowns.
Achane is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing with 309 yards (in basically only two games) and is fifth in touchdowns with four. He leads the league in rushes over 20 yds (four) and rushes over 40 yds (three). It was obvious when he was drafted why Mike McDaniel wanted him. A 4.32 forty-yard dash is the type of speed McDaniel covets in this offense. While Achane has certainly shown off his speed, he’s also shown he can run the ball in between the tackles as well.
While the season is still very young, De’Von Achane has let everyone know that he has what it takes to be the bellcow running back for the Miami Dolphins and could be a serious candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.