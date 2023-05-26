DeAndre Hopkins release won't land him with the Miami Dolphins but could in the AFC East
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to be involved in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes that will take place in the coming days following his release by the Cardinals. Still, they could be impacted by the move.
Where will Hopkins end up is a big question that many see as the perfect fit in Buffalo and that is the popular destination rumor.
Hopkins is an elite WR who has been stuck in Arizona where they have a less-than-ideal QB situation. After attempting to trade the WR, the Cardinals finally just outright released him.
Should the Bills add Hopkins there could be a ripple affect in the AFC East. New England could look to add to their WR group by targeting Stephon Diggs who has been rumored to want out of Buffalo. Diggs is a player to keep an eye on through all this.
The Jets also could look to add more quality to their better than average WR unit and both Diggs and Hopkins would make a lot of sense if they could fit a contract in.
For the Dolphins, adding a player like Hopkins would take Miami to another level offensively but there simply isn't any room for another WR. Miami has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and have promising youth below them and more speed.
While it might be fun to imagine Hopkins or even Diggs ending up in Miami there simply are not enough footballs.
Fans should keep an eye on how this all unfolds in the coming week as it could be a very interesting one with rumors of Dalvin Cook, the release of Hopkins, and potential release of Diggs.