Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook remains the popular debate between Miami Dolphins fans as rumors continue
The NFL Draft is less than a week away but the Miami Dolphins are still a team that many believe are going to make a big move for Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook. That speculation is so rampant that the debate between fans on social media is ramping up.
There is a case for both players. Henry is considered the best running back in the NFL but he is getting older and his legs have a lot of mileage on them.
Cook is the younger of the two, not by much, and has far less mileage but far more injury history.
Both of the players are going to be expensive and both are going to want new contracts. The Dolphins could make it work if they really wanted to.
The Miami Dolphins current roster situation doesn't mean they can't make a trade for one of the two running backs but will they make such a bold move?
1. Raheem Mostert
2. Jeff Wilson, Jr.
3. Salvon Ahmed
4. Myles Gaskin
All four were impending free agents entering the 2023 league new year and all four were retained by the Dolphins. Miami would almost certainly include one of the four in a trade involving either running back but which one? Miami is not likely to move Wilson who they trade for last season and Mostert re-signed with the Dolphins to continue working with Mike McDaniel and he knows the system well.
Salvon Ahmed or Myles Gaskins make a lot of sense to move but would either the Titans or Vikings really care if they were included in a trade? Would they be locks to make either teams roster?
The Vikings could make a lot of sense for the Dolphins in a trade for Dalvin Cook.
Cook has been the subject of rumors and the Dolphins since free agency began. Miami could conceivably make a move that would not include draft picks for Cook. With Brian Flores now the DC in Minnesota, Miami could send a package of Jerome Baker and Raekwon Davis, two players very familiar with Flores' system.
On social media, one person suggested that a trade might not happen until after June 1st and could involve Baker since the Dolphins would get more relief from dead money. Is that an option?
I would think that might not work out as well for either team unless the deal for Cook is straight up for Baker or involves a 2024 3rd day draft pick. If the Dolphins draft a LB at 51, this scenario might become more likely if not a trade by the time Miami comes on the clock in round three. Miami could move the 84th overall pick for Cook or Henry in return for the player and a 4th or 5th-round selection.
Cook makes a lot of sense for Miami and for Cook who is a south Florida native but there are those who would rather see a Henry deal.
Derrick Henry has been relatively healthy over his career. Since 2016, Henry has played in 102 games compared to Cook who since 2017, has played in 73 games.
In terms of statistics, many will point to Henry's 8,335 yards rushing and 78 touchdowns to Cooks 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns which in both cases brings Cook's injury history into the spotlight once again.
Compensation of course is the key and many believe that Cook will come cheaper considering the Vikings are financially in a worse position but it is becoming increasingly speculative that both players will be moved eventually for far cheaper than one would expect.
As the draft nears, the media is showcasing some of the options for Miami. DraftKings proposed a trade on Twitter that would send Miami's 2nd this year, a 5th in 2024, and a 4th in 2025. It would be shocking if any team gave up that much and the Dolphins are not knee deep in need for the position to give up that and a new contract.
Many are also speculating that Henry is going to end up with the Eagles who have the draft capital to make a move and are in a good salary cap situation. If that happens, Miami would be the top landing spot for Cook and if this speculation about Henry to Philly is correct, it could be a reason why we don't hear more about Henry and Miami being linked.
There will be a lot of behind the scenes moves played out over the next week and chances are pretty good that nothing on the RB front happens at all as it pertains to the Dolphins but Chris Grier is an active GM so nothing can be ruled out.