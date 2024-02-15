DeShawn Shead brings physical toughness to Dolphins coaching staff and these players will benefit
The Miami Dolphins are adding former player and Seattle assistant coach DeShawn Shead to the staff.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins seem to be moving away from their previous defensive mindset and the DeShawn Shead addition points toward physicality.
He was a member of the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom", a secondary that got its name from the physical play they put on the field. Shead was a member of that squad as a CB. After retiring he joined Pete Carroll's staff as defensive assistant. Now, he is coming to the Dolphins.
Shead will bring what he learned in Seattle to Miami under Anthony Weaver who still has a couple of coaching hires to make. It has not been announced what role Shead will have with the Dolphins but it will be in the secondary for sure.
Miami will benefit from his coaching. He has a physical mindset that fits well with Weaver. The Dolphins need a new direction in the secondary, especially at safety.
Jevon Holland could become more of a threat at safety. He didn't quite fit into the Vic Fangio system that should have highlighted his abilities. Under Weaver, we may get to see more Holland in various roles and attacking from the safety position.
The Dolphins currently need to make decisions on DeShon Elliot and Brando Jones. Both are impending free agents. The Dolphins could look to free agency but Elliot was a bright spot last season. Miami will have decisions at both safety and corner this offseason and they could opt to let several of their corners leave in free agency and rebuild the backend of the unit with players that play more physical at the point of attack.
In all, Shead spent 12 seasons with the Seahawks. Several Seahawk sites have spoken positive about Shead and expect him to do well in Miami.
It will be interesting to see what role he takes on with the Dolphins and whether he will be coaching the safeties or the corners. The Dolphins parted ways with fan-favorite Sam Madison last week.