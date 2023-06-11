DeShon Elliot is going to thrive in Miami Dolphins new defensive scheme in 2023
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins added DeShon Elliot in free agency last March, they added a player that is an EA Sports hit stick.
Elliot is a solid addition to the Miami Dolphins and his physicality is a perfect fit with Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland giving the Dolphins an impressive deep secondary.
DeShon Elliot - Safety - Entering his 5th NFL season.
- History
Elliot was a 6th round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Ravens. Last year, he spent one season with the Lions.
In his four seasons, Elliot has started 35 of 42 games he appeared in, including 16 of 16 in 2020 and 13 of 14 last year with the Lions. He has two interceptions and 205 tackles in his career.
- Salary situation
$1.7 million one-year deal fully guaranteed
- 2023 Preview
Elliot is playing on a one year deal but he was clear from the start that he wanted to play for the Dolphins. He is banking on himself and should see plenty of time in Vic Fangio's defense and that could lead to an extension next season.
Elliot is still developing as a safety and there is room for growth and that is expected. His physical play will fit in well with what Fangio does and he could find himself playing in the slot or as a 3rd roaming safety.
After Miami lost Brandon Jones last year to injury, having another quality safety is a smart move and the two of them should be competing for the starting job this year making it one of the more intriguing camp match-ups.