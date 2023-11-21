Despite 7-3 start, Tua Tagovailoa still remains a debate and Sunday didn't help change that
The Miami Dolphins have never had such a polarizing figure start at quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa and even winning hasn't changed that.
By Brian Miller
At best in 2023, Tua Tagovailoa is the NFL league MVP. At worst he is a Pro Bowl starter for the AFC. Regardless, you can bet not everyone will agree.
Tua didn't have a great game on Sunday and right about now, half of you are already running to Facebook to complain about that statement while the other half is about ready to say "THANK YOU! Tua sucks!"
Tua has become like a political stance in Miami. There is the far-left and the far right. Those who think Tua can do no wrong and those who believe he is a horrible QB are masked by the talent around them. For those that don't fall into those categories, we sit in the middle and cheer on the Miami Dolphins.
On Sunday, the Dolphins left a lot on the field. Whether it was play calling, dropped passes, turnovers, or poorly thrown balls, the offense was out of sync most of the game. You can sugarcoat it with a win is a win but this team should have put up a lot more points against the Raiders. This game never should have come down to an end zone interception by Jalen Ramsey to seal the game.
As many fans have pointed out, how can you complain about Tua when he posted a 28/39 for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns stat line? Yes, he threw an interception but so what? Honestly, he should have had at least two more picked off.
Tua was missing wide-open receivers, he was missing reads, and on two occassions he had players wide-open downfield he never saw.
It isn't all on Tua, this was a total offense collapse. It was the first time this year that the Dolphins actually seemed to play down to another team.
Tua wasn't crisp against the Chiefs, he wasn't crisp against the Raiders, and he will face one of the better defenses on Friday against the Jets. The Jets pray on mistakes and Tua so far, hasn't had to pay much for his.
Tua is the QB that Miami needs. I loved Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow but seeing what we have seen so far this year, Tua has proven he was the right QB for Miami and more specifically for Mike McDaniel. But he isn't perfect. And no one should be afraid to say so.
On Sunday, Tua wasn't perfect. The Dolphins won because their defense was incredible but Miami's offense could have played better and no matter where you want to assign blame, Tua is the QB.
At his post-game presser, Tua owned up, once again, for not playing at the level he should.
Miami is heading down the stretch of the season and make no mistake, the microscope is going to be on him every step of the way. The Dolphins are in a position to win the AFC East for the first time since 2008 but it is going to take Tua Tagovailoa shouldering the bulk of that challenge.
Tua can lead this team to the division title and he can lead them deep into the playoffs but Tua has to be more consistent, like it or not, no matter the stat line, it's true.