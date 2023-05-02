Despite drafting a RB, the Miami Dolphins reportedly are still interested in Dalvin Cook
The NFL Draft has been over all of two days but that hasn't stopped the rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins interest in Dalvin Cook. At least not the rumors.
According to social media rumors...take that with a massive grain of salt...the Dolphins are still very much interested in Dalvin Cook and it seems that the Vikings are heading toward a divorce in June when the owed millions will be much easier to disperse.
That same line of thinking is good for the Dolphins as well. Miami currently has around $2 million or so in cap space and will get a boost of $13 million on June 1st when the Byron Jones release is official. Miami could also move Cedrick Wilson as well saving money in the process.
That will go toward signing this year's draft class as well as potentially adding Cook.
Why does Dalvin Cook remain a hot-topic around the Miami Dolphins circles?
For starters, he is a native of South Florida and from what we have heard, he wants to play in Miami. The Dolphins also do not have a big threat running back. De'Von Achane will be a rookie, nothing is special about Salvon Ahmed as a featured back and both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson have had injury issues.
Miami has all four of their running backs from 2022 on the roster and all of them are on 1-year contracts and those are not all guaranteed.
Will Miami make a big move yet again to add a playmaker to the offense? It would seem that is a possibility or at the very least not completely out of the realm of possibility.
No matter it still remains unlikely that a deal is made until it actually is. There is a lot that has to happen between now and then and the Dolphins will need to add other players to the roster as well. Cook is a luxury the Dolphins may want but it's not time just yet.