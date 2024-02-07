De'Von Achane boldly claims he can beat Tyreek Hill in a race
That's a bold proclamation!
It's Super Bowl week and that means Miami Dolphins players of the past and present are speaking at Super Bowl Radio Row leading up to the game. De'Von Achane turned some heads in his interview with FanSided's "Stacking the Box" right off the bat.
Patrick Allen of Stacking the Box asked Achane if he were to race Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert, what place would he come in? Achane confidently said, "First". He said that whoever came in second place would be a close second but he believes he'd edge out his three teammates in a race.
Achane took the NFL by storm during his rookie year, rushing for 800 yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games while also tallying 197 receiving yards and three more scores through the air. The Texas A&M product ran a 4.32 at the Combine last year. For those wondering, Hill didn't run the 40 at the Combine but his 40 time is documented at 4.29 seconds, per Sportskeeda.
This is a race that Dolphins fans and NFL fans are wanting to see now! Would Achane be able to take Hill in a race?
