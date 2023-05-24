DeVon Achane carving out his place with impressive OTA that opened eyes
By Brian Miller
We knew that D'evon Achane is fast but on Tuesday the speedy 3rd round draft pick opened they eyes of several media members who attented the open practice.
Only media is allowed to watch the OTAs and they can't report on depth charts and a few other things per NFL rules but they can tell you when a player looks good and while this is non-contact practice, Achane stood out for all the right reasons.
I'm sure someone saw things a little differently but so far, I haven't found anyone. Achane showcased his abilities and more impressive, his speed. Another element to an already impressively fast offense.
The eyeball test was definitely passed on day one but we all know that in June, without pads, is not the time to start hoisting any trophy's. The addition of Achane is interesting because Miami has very good speed with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson and now Achane adds even more to an offense that also features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
If Miami's offense can maintain that speed throughout games, they are going to wear down defenses who will tire long before Miami's offense will. This is going to be an all-out sprint from the start of the game to the end of it.
Mike McDaniel was very enthusiastic when Achane fell to the 3rd round and it appears he is already finding his new toy a joy.
So who does Achane compare to in the NFL? The above highlight shows his speed but our own Matt Serniak believes the best comparison may be Kauffman.
Miami will wrap another round today before taking a few days off and returning. They have a few more to go before they break entirely for the off-season until July.