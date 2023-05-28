Devon Achane could be Miami Dolphins 2nd best RB in 2023 and the reason Miami keeps 3 RBs on the 53
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have Tyreek Hill and they have Jaylen Waddle but DeVon Achane may be the biggest player on the offense in 2023.
Yes, both Waddle and Hill are fast. Achane falls in between them with his speed. Hill will take the top off a defense while Waddle splits between the linebackers and corners. The middle of the field is their bread and butter and it isn't easy for defenders to stop them.
Last year, teams figure it out. Take away the quick route 10-yard slant and you could hold Miami in check. Not stop them, but hold their quick strike ability back a little bit. That might not be the case this year.
During the 2022 season, Miami got decent work from Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson but while both players had a role in the offense, it could be Achane that leap frogs the runners and explodes into the Dolphins plans.
Achane has impressed without pads so far through the teams off-season practices. Dolphins players have talked him up, coaches have talked him up, and fans are giddy about what he could bring to th team. This, again, is only padless, hitless, practices and while Achane has shown his speed, it goes without saying that he could be in for a big role if when pads come on, his intensity stays the same.
See the thing with Achane is he has the speed, decent power, quickness, and vision and he can swing outside and catch a pass. The Dolphins should be stretching the field on the outside with their WR unit that can burn the sod but they need someone who can do the same from the RB position.
Mostert ran 181 times in 16 games last season for 891 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 31 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. DeVon Achane won't hit those numbers but neither will Mostert in 2023.
Achane will supplement the offense and if Mike McDaniel puts Wilson and Mostert in a rotation with Achane being the supplement, Achane could see far more favorable situational play and that could lead to bigger plays, more yards, and potentially more scores.
Statistically, Achane would be a surprise to lead the running backs but he should fall somewhere in between Wilson and Mostert with Mostert likely the better statistically.
The presence of Achane makes two other running backs more expendable and those two are Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Miami may not have a need to carry four running backs in 2023. If they need a 4th runner finding one shouldn't be a problem off the street and that will save a roster spot for someone else.
It will be interesting to see what Achane will do when the pads do come on. Training camp is still a month and a half away but there is something to be excited about with this 3rd round rookie.