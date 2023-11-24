Is De'Von Achane playing today? (Latest injury update for Dolphins vs. Jets in NFL Week 12)
The latest injury update for Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Dolphins reportedly aren’t expected to have rookie running back De’Von
Achane available for Friday afternoon’s game against the New York Jets.
Achane, who missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury, aggravated his knee injury in Week 11, and he is not expected to be ready to go on the quick turnaround for Friday’s contest.
The Dolphins will likely feature veteran Raheem Mostert with Achane out of the lineup. The rookie has been great this season, but this will be the sixth game he’s going to miss due to injury.
De’Von Achane injury status for Week 12 game vs. New York Jets
The Dolphins have listed Achane as questionable for Week 12, but he is not expected to play.
Best Miami Dolphins prop bet for Week 12 vs. Jets
Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown scorer
Mostert leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season (11), and he’s likely going to get the bulk of the carries for the Dolphins on Friday.
The veteran has a ton of speed, and he scored five times in four games with Achane on injured reserve earlier this season.
There’s no doubt that Mostert is the top backfield option on Friday.
De’Von Achane injury history
Achane missed Week 1 of this season, before missing four games on injured reserve with a knee injury.
He returned in Week 11, but the rookie running back aggravated his knee injury and was pulled from the game. He’s been electric when on the field, rushing for 461 yards and five touchdowns on just 39 carries.
- Aug. 2023: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – injured in preseason, missed Week 1
- Oct. 2023: Knee Strain Grade 1 – placed on IR, out for four games
When is De’Von Achane coming back?
With Achane not expected to play in Week 12, his next chance to play will come in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.
The Dolphins clearly are being cautious with their rookie running back, as they don’t want this injury to get worse if he plays on it.
Miami Dolphins next 5 opponents
- Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 3
- Tennessee Titans, Monday, Dec. 11
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31
Miami Dolphins injury report
- De’Von Achane – questionable, knee
- Terron Armstead – questionable, knee
- Chase Claypool – questionable, knee
- Lester Cotton – questionable, hip
- Robert Hunt – questionable, hamstring
- Alec Ingold – questionable, foot/ankle
- Austin Jackson – questionable, oblique
- Robert Jones – doubtful, knee
- Durham Smythe – questionable, ankle
New York Jets injury report
- Mekhi Becton – questionable, ankle/knee
- Duane Brown – questionable, hip
- Michael Carter II – doubtful, hamstring
- Sam Eguavoen – questionable, hip
- Billy Turner – questionable, finger
- Kenny Yeboah – questionable, hamstring
