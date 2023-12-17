Is De'Von Achane playing today? (Latest injury update for Jets vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 15)
The latest injury update for Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane in Week 15 against the New York Jets.
By Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is listed as questionable for Week 15 against the New York Jets, but he may not play even after returning to practice on Friday.
Achane is dealing with a toe injury, and the team elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad – a move that could signal that Achane won’t suit up against the Jets.
If he does play, Achane would provide a massive spark to the Miami offense, as he’s been a big-play threat all season long.
De’Von Achane injury status for Week 15 game vs. Jets
The Dolphins have listed Achane as questionable for Week 15 against the Jets. He appears to be a game-time decision.
Best De’Von Achane prop bet for Week 15 vs. Jets
De’Von Achane anytime touchdown scorer
If he does play, Achane is worth a shot to score a touchdown in the prop market because of his elite speed.
While the touches may not be high for the rookie since he’s nursing an injury, he may get a few looks that allow him to get into open space and create a big play for the Dolphins.
Miami has been reliant on Raheem Mostert and Achane almost exclusively in the running game when the two players are in the lineup.
If you’re looking to bet on any of this pick, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
De’Von Achane injury history
Achane missed Week 1 of this season, and he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that in total has cost him five games this season. The toe ailment is a new injury that popped up after Week 14.
- Aug. 2023: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – injured in preseason, missed Week 1
- Oct. 2023: Knee Strain Grade 1 – placed on IR, out for four games
- Nov. 2023: Knee Strain – aggravated injury, missed one game
When is De’Von Achane coming back?
Achane has a chance to play in Week 15, but the team may hold him out to keep him healthy for the stretch run of the season. For now, he’s a game-time decision against the Jets.
Miami Dolphins remaining opponents
- Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31
- Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7
Miami Dolphins injury report
- De’Von Achane – questionable
- Terron Armstead – questionable
- Chris Brooks – questionable
- Liam Eichenberg – questionable
- DeShon Elliott – out
- Tyreek Hill – questionable
- Jevon Holland – questionable
- Xavien Howard – questionable
- Robert Hunt – out
- Austin Jackson – questionable
- Andrew Van Ginkel – questionable
New York Jets injury report
- Zaire Barnes – out
- Aaron Rodgers – out
- Nick Bawden – questionable
- Jason Brownlee – out
- John Franklin-Myers – questionable
- Will McDonald IV – questionable
- Max Mitchell – questionable
- Joe Tippmann – questionable
- Carter Warren – doubtful
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.