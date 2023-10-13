Is De'Von Achane playing this week? (Latest injury update for Panthers vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update for Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.
By Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will miss the next four weeks for the team after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
That leaves Miami with Raheem mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson Jr. as potential options in the backfield in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.
De'Von Achane injury status for Week 6 game vs. Carolina Panthers
Achane will not play against Carolina due to his knee injury. He has to miss four weeks since he’s been placed on IR.
Best Miami Dolphins prop bet with De'Von Achane out for Week 6
Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown scorer
With Achane out, I’d expect the Dolphins to rely heavily on Mostert in this game since the team would need to active Wilson off of IR for him toi play.
Mostert has a league-high seven rushing touchdowns this season, and he found the end zone in Week 5 against the New York Giants with Achane still playing.
The Panthers are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing a league-high nine touchdowns as well as 4.9 yards per carry. We have to take on some juice here, but Mostert should get six in Week 6.
De'Von Achane injury history
- Aug. 2023: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – injured in preseason, missed Week 1
- Oct. 2023: Knee Strain Grade 1 – placed on IR, out for four games
When is De'Von Achane coming back?
The earliest Achane will be able to return is in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins are one the bye in Week 10.
Miami Dolphins next 5 opponents
- Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday Oct. 22
- New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19
- New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Vonn Bell – Out
- Austin Corbett – Out
- Xavier Woods – Out
- Derrick Brown – Questionable
- Miles Sanders – Out
- Brian Burns – Questionable
- Giovanni Ricci – Out
- Chandler Zavala – Out
- Stephen Sullivan – Questionable
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Xavien Howard – DNP Thursday
- Connor Williams – DNP Thursday
- Tyreek Hill – Limited Thursday
- Robert Hunt – Limited Thursday
- Alec Ingold – Limited Thursday
- Robert Jones – Limited Thursday
- Raheem Mostert – Limited Thursday
- Nik Needham – Limited Thursday
- Jeff Wilson Jr. – Limited Thursday
- Jaelan Phillips – Limited Thursday
