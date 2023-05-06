Devonta Smith doesn't think Jaylen Waddle is one of the top 5 WRs in Alabama history
Philadelphia Eagles receiver and former Alabama Crimson Tide wide-out ranked his top 5 'Bama receivers of all time. He left out Jaylen Waddle.
Smith recently ranked his Alma Mater and in doing so said that he is the 5th best WR to come out of the school. Ahead of him?
We can't be sure what the parameters of his rankings are. His personal opinion possibly? Statistics maybe? One thing is for certain, his list is wrong.
Let's start with the most glaring part of this entire list. The statistical approach which would not have Julio Jones at the top. That would be Devonta Smith who won the Heisman Trophy and finished his Bama career with 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Needless to say, Smith is being extremely humble in this case so we can dismiss the statistical angle. In fact, if we were to stick with yards as the bar, Amari Cooper, D.J. Hall, and Calvin Ridley would come in two, three, and four.
Jaylen Waddle? Well, his career in Miami has been record setting in a short two years but he isn't the best WR at Alabama. Statistically speaking, he is 9th in receiving yards at the school.
Of course, Waddle missed most of his final season with the Crimson Tide so Miami Dolphins fans can at least take some comfort in knowing that his statistical standing would have been much higher if he were to have played his entire season.
Waddle played at Alabama from 2018 to 2020 while Smith played from 2017 - 2020. Considering that Waddle missed the 2020 season and didn't play in 2017 maybe this would have been a little different in the end if all things were equal.
Considering we can't know the "what-if" scenarios for year's lost we can only compare the NFL statistics.
- DeVonta Smith - 34 games - 159 receptions - 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns
- Jaylen Waddle - 33 games - 179 receptions - 2,371 yards, 14 touchdowns
Basically, this is going to be fun watching these two very good Alabama receivers write their own histories in the NFL. The winners in this are the fans of Alabama, the Dolphins fans and the Eagles fans.