Did the Miami Dolphins tip their draft plans with this veteran signing today?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have tipped their hand in terms of what their draft plans might be when they added this backup veteran player to the roster.
The Dolphins are bringing back Kendall Lamm who filled it more than admirably for Terron Armstead last year. It is a great signing that provides quality depth to the roster. What does this mean for the Dolphins draft?
Lamm isn't a long term solution and the signing could simply mean the Dolphins are adding a backup piece in case the draft doesn't fall their way later this month. Having a LT ready to go behind Armstead makes a lot of sense and is needed. Had the Dolphins waited until the draft to find a potential lineman, they could have found themselves with a hole they can't fill.
On the other hand, the Dolphins may have sent a message that they have no intention on addressing the line early in this year's draft.
That wouldn't be a huge surprise honestly. Grier doesn't like investing in lineman and having Lamm on the roster now frees them up to address wide receiver, defensive end, or defensive tackle in this year draft.
More and more fans are thinking the Dolphins will address the defensive side of the ball early and then address an offensive spot in round two.
Lamm is a good addition to the team and when he was called upon last year, he performed well and at times showed there wasn't much of a drop off. He understands his role and the blocking schemes.