Do you have to pay for Peacock to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs?
The game is said to air exclusively on Peacock.
If you're excited to watch the Miami Dolphins in the playoffs this week, some of that excitement might have taken a hit when you saw their Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs was set to air exclusively on Peacock.
People aren't exactly thrilled about this, as it feels unnecessary to force people to subscribe to yet another streaming service so they can watch one game. But hey, that's how the NFL wants to do things and they're the ones in charge so this isn't going to change anything for this weekend's game.
At the end of the day, it's all about the Benjamins and Peacock forked over a lot of money to be able to air an NFL playoff game. Obviously they're hoping for new subscribers and if this is successful, there's a strong chance we'll see this again in the future. Heck, there was a Peacock-only game on the weekend before Christmas as well so this trend might not be going away anytime soon.
With the Dolphins set to be the Peacock game this week, what all is there to know?
Do I need Peacock if I live in the team's market?
No, the game will air on the local NBC channel for those in the Miami or Kansas City areas.
How can I sign up for Peacock?
Peacock has monthly and annual subscriptions available; you can sign up on their official website. The monthly plans start at $5.99 and Peacock can be streamed on up to three different devices.
When is the Dolphins-Chiefs game?
This game is set to kick off on Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are currently 4-point favorites per FanDuel, as of this writing.
Who are the announcers for Chiefs-Dolphins on Peacock?
Because this game is the "NBC" game (yes, even though it's on Peacock), we'll have a group similar to what we see for Sunday Night Football. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer, Jason Garrett will be the color commentator, and Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter.