Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft hat is one of the best in years if this leaked image is real
By Brian Miller
NFL Draft day hats are a big deal for more than just the players who are given one after their name is called. It's pretty big for the fans too.
If we are to be honest, however, the last several years of hat designs have left a lot to be desired. In fact, as a 'hat guy,' I haven't bothered to run out and get one. That might change this year with the new designs that have leaked online.
Why some teams are maintaining one of their main colors as the full hat color isn't known or clarified but the above image that shows the Miami Dolphins hat is actually quite nice.
Clearly, the "Go Phins" on the side is a change from what it should have been, "Fins Up!" but due to a legal issue with a company that apparently has that slogan, the Dolphins are not using it anymore. "Go Fins" doesn't have the same ring to it.
Aside from that, the orange palm tree over the outlined aqua state of Florida doesn't detract from the hat and the logo on the front would only have looked better as a throwback. Yes, I still believe that as do many fans. The orange and aqua glows around the logo's sunburst are a pretty nice addition and for the first time in years, it looks like New Era finally got one right with a more simplistic design.
The hats are showing up on the website Rallyhouse.com for purchase but the league site has not released them for sale yet. There are some rumors that some teams may have both black and full-color hats. On the RallyHouse site, the hats are going for nearly $40.00.