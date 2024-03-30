Dolphins 2024 opening win total odds (Miami seen as playoff contender in 2024)
By Reed Wallach
The Miami Dolphins put the league on notice in 2023, making the postseason despite battling injuries down the stretch and flaming out with a loss at the eventual Super Bowl Champion Chiefs on Wild Card weekend.
However, with Tyreek Hill back and Tua Tagovailoa operating Mike McDaniel’s loaded offense, the Dolphins are seen as a threat to win double digit games and compete for an AFC East crown. Based on the opening win totals, the Dolphins are expected to remain in the mix in a crowded AFC.
Here’s how FanDuel opened the Dolphins win total and what that means in the greater landscape of the conference.
Miami Dolphins opening win total
Win Total: 9.5 (Over -144/Under +118)
Dolphins have fifth highest win total in AFC
The Dolphins play in the far more difficult conference in the AFC, and it shows that even though the team is projected to win double digit games in 2024, it’s good for fifth in the conference.
Miami, who won 11 games in 2023, but couldn’t win the AFC East as the team succumbed to injuries around the roster, is still seen as a contender in 2024, but double digit wins still has the team projected to be on the road on Wild Card Weekend.
With the likes of Hill back at wide receiver, the Dolphins offense will be incredibly dangerous yet again, but how will the team improve on defense with a host of new players coming into replace impact players like Christian Wilkins? The team signed pass rusher Shaquil Barrett and safety Jordan Poyer in hopes of building a more veteran and proven defense that was the team’s Achilles heel in 2023.
The AFC East will be difficult as usual with the Jets expected to be far better with a healthy Aaron Rodgers, but the Bills potentially taking a step back after several cap casualties this offseason.
The Dolphins have proven it can play with some of the best for most of the regular season, can it stay healthy and take the next step?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
