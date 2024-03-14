Dolphins add depth to tight end room with signing of Jody Fortson
Former Chiefs TE spent all of 2023 on injured reserve
Mike McDaniel is apparently very serious about upgrading the tight end room before next season.
The Miami Dolphins, on Thursday afternoon, agreed to terms with Fortson who spent all of last season on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder per a release from his agents at Katz Brothers Sports.
Fortson will become yet another undrafted free agent to play for the Dolphins, should he make the squad. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs following the draft in 2019. He played wide receiver for Valdosta State where he helped his team win a Division II national title.
For his career, Fortson has 14 receptions for 155 yards and four touchdowns in 19 games. His best season was in 2022, when he caught nine balls for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Fortson played the first two seasons for the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad.
Fortson is a tremendous run blocker and is also a big target at 6-4, 227, in the red-zone. He has received great run blocking grades from Pro Football Focus (85.8 in 2021 and 73.9 in 2022).
The Dolphins also signed tight end Jonnu Smith last week, who is line to start for the Fish in 2024. The tight end room also contains last year's starter Durham Smythe and key contributor Julian Hill. Tanner Conner spent the season on the practice squad and never suited up for the Dolphins.
The signing brings a reunion of sorts as Fortson reunites with Miami receiver Tyreek Hill. The two played together in Kansas City.