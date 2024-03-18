Dolphins adding another offensive lineman with little starting experience
By Brian Miller
Jack Driscoll played his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now he will provide depth for the Miami Dolphins.
Driscoll, it has been announced, is signing the former Eagles lineman but the question is where will the target him to play?
Over his four seasons, Driscoll has primarily been listed as a tackle. OK, that is good news as the Dolphins need a backup for Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson. If Driscoll stays at tackle, the signing makes sense.
On the other hand, the Dolphins' needs at guard are glaring. It would be a Chris Grier-type move to sign a tackle and make him play guard but with Driscoll at least he has played it in the past. The Dolphins under Grier have done that before. They signed Connor Williams, a guard, and moved him to center. That worked out well.
Driscoll, a former 4th-round draft pick, has played in 54 games in those 4 years. He played 11 games his rookie season, 7 games his 2nd season, but was available in all 17 the last two years. He has only 17 starts with 9 coming in 2021. He has only started 4 games in the last two years.
More importantly, Driscoll took only 15% of the offensive snaps for the Eagles last year. 30% the year before and 86% in his 9 games in 2021.
Driscoll's contract hasn't been released but it is likely a one-year contract with little more than a veteran minimum.