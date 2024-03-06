Dolphins AFC East division odds show team is still behind Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins were one of the hottest teams in the NFL in 2023 but they ran out of steam in the final stretch of the season, losing their last two regular season games, allowing the AFC East to slip from their fingers, and then failing to be competitive against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.
The good news is, the core of their team is set to return for 2024 so they expect to be in the mix once again. The big question though is whether or not they can steal the division from the Buffalo Bills after allowing them to steal it from them in the final week of the 2023 campaign.
Let's dive into the opening odds to win the AFC East next season and then I'll give my thoughts on the Dolphins chances.
2024 AFC East odds
Dolphins underdogs to win AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' odds to win the AFC East in 2024 are set at +190. That's an implied probability of 34.48%. If you were to bet $100 on them to win the division, you'd win a $190 profit if they're able to achieve the feat.
The Bills are listed as +130 favorites to win the division for the fifth-straight year. The Jets come in at third at +290 odds and then the Patriots are given virtually no chance at +1700.
With all of that in mind, I love the Dolphins as my best bet to win the division. They'll be returning most of their roster while the Bills are expected to have a significant amount of roster turnover, which began today when they released safety, Jordan Poyer.
The Dolphins finished just behind the Bills in average scoring margin last season at +4.8. Their offense, when rolling on all cylinders, was near impossible to stop. They can spend their offseason focusing on their defense that allowed 23.2 points per game, which ranked 22nd in the NFL this season.
If they can add a few pieces and have a strong draft, look for the Dolphins to win their first divisional title since 2008. They're a great bet to pull it off at +190.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.