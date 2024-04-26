Dolphins AFC East rival made winning the AFC much harder after boneheaded trade
By Brian Miller
There is an unwritten rule in the NFL, you don't trade with division rivals and that should extend to teams that you can't beat as well.
On Thursday night, the Jets drafted a big offensive lineman to protect Aaron Rodgers. The Patriots drafted a quarterback to lead the franchise into the future, and the Miami Dolphins drafted a new defensive edge rusher to chase that QB down. In Buffalo, they made the Kansas City Chiefs better.
The Bills apparently had no clue what they were doing in the draft after reports that they wanted to trade up fell to the ground when they were not able to. Instead, the Bills traded back and, in the process, gave the best team in the NFL a fantastic weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
Maybe Buffalo figures they simply have no shot of catching the Chiefs this year so it made sense but in the end Buffalo traded out of round one when they moved the 32nd overall pick to the Panthers to drop one spot to the top of round two.
It would seem the Bills are extremely confused and need to regroup, or they need the rookie cap relief because their cap is a mess.
With the pick acquired by the Chiefs, Kansas City added the team's future, Tyreek Hill. Xavier Worthy was the fastest player at the combine, and now he will give the Chiefs that "X-Factor" wide receiver they lost when K.C. traded Hill to Miami.
In other words, the Chiefs got better thanks to the Bills, who have struggled to beat them in the postseason. Fans' reactions have been pretty funny as well.
Even former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had to get into the mix and call it what it is!
Buffalo, at least, will get compensation for the trades. There are still some pretty good WRs left on the draft board, but watching Ricky Pearsall go to the 49ers, Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs, and then let Xavier Legette go to the Panthers, the Bills literally gave two teams top WR prospects when Josh Allen could use the help on his own roster.
For their jumping around, the Bills received the 95th and 221st picks in the draft from Kansas City, and the Chiefs received Worthy, the 133rd pick, and the 248th pick in the draft. For their swap with Carolina, the Bills got the 33rd pick, the first pick on day two, and the 141st overall pick. The Panthers received 32 and pick 200.