Dolphins Anthony Campanile goes from DC option to out of a job with Joe Barry hire
The Miami Dolphins hired Anthony Weaver to run the defense and now they have hired Joe Barry leaving Anthony Campanile out of a job.
By Brian Miller
The coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins is going to change and perhaps the first domino to fall is Anthony Campanile. Miami no longer employs the coach.
According to reports from local South Florida media, Campanile is no longer staffed by the Miami Dolphins. Anthony Weaver, the new DC, has hired former Packers DC Joe Barry to fill the role of linebacker coach.
It's an odd twist considering Campanile was an early potential favorite to land the DC job, now, he is looking to land somewhere else. A promising up and coming coach, Campanile will not have a problem finding a new team.
Barry coached the Green Bay Packers defense the last three seasons. The Packers made the playoffs this past year but their defense was average. In 2023 they were 17th in yards per game and 9th in passing yards per game but they were 28th in rushing yards.
Barry won't be in charge of the entire defense, just the linebackers.
During his time with the Buccaneers from 2001 to 2006, Barry coached the linebackers for Tampa Bay. The Buc's consistently finished with a top-ten defense during that span. He has coached with the 49ers, Lions, Chargers, Redskins, and Rams as well.
Barry is a good hire for the Dolphins and will give Weaver solid support but if Campanile is out of a job, we have to imagine that others will follow as Weaver builds his own staff.
The Dolphins reportedly have also lost their assistant D'Line coach Kenny Baker, and passing game coordinator Renaldo Hill, and there have been rumors that Ryan Slowik the team's OLB coach could also be out as well. Slowik also interviewed for the DC position but so far remains on staff.
With Weaver coming from a defensive line background, it will be interesting to see if current line coach Austin Clark remains with the team as well.