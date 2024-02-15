Dolphins Anthony Weaver sees big things for Jalen Ramsey in 2024
The Miami Dolphins introduced Anthony Weaver to the media and fans on Thursday and now we know what is planned for Jalen Ramsey. Everything.
By Brian Miller
If Anthony Weaver has his way, Jalen Ramsey will be a utility player with no limitations in his defensive scheme.
Speaking with the media for the first time since being hired, Anthony Weaver expressed his desire to move Jalen Ramsey all around the field. Weaver said leaving Ramsey on the boundary alone is a "detriment". Miami fans can't agree more.
Under Vic Fangio, Ramsey played a vital role on the defense but he wasn't used to the best of his abilities. Ramsey stayed on one side and rarely moved. It was a problem for the player and the fans as well as ultimately a problem with the defensive scheme.
Ramsey wasn't pitted against the opposing team's best WR and that was a sticking point that drove Ramsey crazy in 2023. Against the Cowboys, Ramsey wasn't put on CeeDee Lamb and that was another point of contention for one of the best CBs in the league.
Under Weaver, it appears that will change. It's easier said than actually done but Weaver wants his thumbprints on this roster. He wants to bring a similar style they ran in Baltimore and Weaver doesn't feel like the Dolphins unit is that far off but he will need to make changes and those changes may end up with different personnel.
While Ramsey clearly will be a vital part of the defense, the fact there is a bigger plan in place will bode well for the corner and put him in a position to use his athletic abilities as well as his intelligence to create confusion for opposing quarterbacks.