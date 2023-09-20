Dolphins at Patriots: Week 2 Fantasy Recap
Because of New England’s stingy passing defense, Head Coach Mike McDaniel finally leaned on his running game.
By Theo Grontis
Week 2 would see the Dolphins travel to Foxboro to take on the Patriots for Sunday Night Football. Tua and company would earn another road win, beating their division rivals by a score of 24-17.
Compared to last week the Dolphins quarterback underwhelmed statistically. He passed for 249 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. His 12.3 fantasy points (standard) slotted him in the bottom fourth of all quarterbacks who played in Week 2.
In his previous four encounters against Bill Belichick, Tua has posted the following numbers:
(In Standard Format)
2020:
Week 15 (in MIA) - 18.7 points
2021:
Week 1 (at NE) - 16.2 points
Week 18 (in MIA) - 12.2 points
2022:
Week 1 (in MIA) - 14.8 points
Despite the fact that Tua is undefeated against New England, some of his least impressive performances have been against them. The Patriots emphasize limiting explosive plays which forces Tua to dish out the ball more conservatively. As a result, the Dolphins main receiving threats have a harder-than-usual time creating separation .
Last Sunday, Tyreek Hill was targeted 9 times but only scored 10 points (standard). This was off of 5 catches for 40 yards and 1 TD. Hill’s longest play of the day was a 15 yard reception, a far cry from Week 1 against the Chargers. As for Jaylen Waddle, he scored below the double digit mark. His 8.6 points (standard) came off of 4 receptions for 86 yards.
Because of New England’s stingy passing defense, Head Coach Mike McDaniel finally leaned on his running game. The Dolphins relied on Raheem Mostert who ran for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. His 24.7 points (Standard) was not only the highest total of his Dolphins career, but, of any game he has played in the regular season.
Miami will play New England again on October 29th. With five games in between there will be plenty of tape for both coaches to study. Team strategy could change and as result so could fantasy outcomes.