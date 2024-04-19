Dolphins beef up the trenches and add fun late round sleepers in this 7 round mock draft
This mock was done using PFF's Mock Draft Simulator. I did not make any trades in this draft, though I will discuss the idea of trading down with out first pick. Let's jump into it!
By Daulton Drew
Round 1 Pick 21: Graham Barton - OL - Duke
This has become a bit of an easy selection for me over the course of the draft season. As it began, JPJ was my guy here, but as time has progressed, and I've gotten deeper into the film, Barton is my favorite OL prospect projected to make it to 21. There are a couple of players who could be in consideration here, specifically a falling Edge or DT, but I love Barton's athleticism and versatility and think he will be a perfect fit in this wide zone scheme. It's a perfect match.
Round 2 Pick 55: Kris Jenkins - DT - Michigan
Okay, I still love Ja'Tavion Sanders and would love to see him in Miami, but as time goes on, the need for a DT here stands out to me. If one of Kris Jenkins' or Braden Fiske are here, they should be the pick. If they are off the board, I think an offensive skill player would be fine. Jenkins is a great pick to replace some of the production lost, particularly against the run.
Round 5 Pick 158: Jaheim Bell - TE - Florida State
This is a big get for Miami in these late rounds to get a guy as dynamic as Bell. He had a productive three seasons in college, and could really benefit from being an understudy to Jonnu Smith. Bell is athletic, and a bit undersized to play in-line, but he could be an interesting gadget player for McDaniel to work with as good as he is with the ball in his hands. If Bell falls here, he could easily make the roster and see the field in year 1.
Round 6 Pick 184: Grayson Murphy - Edge - UCLA
So these late rounds are where I would love to see Miami go after athletic freaks and see if they develop. However, this pick and my next pick don't follow that trend. Instead, I opted for players who I believe could see the field and serve a purpose for the Dolphins in some capacity. Murphy is not overly strong or athletic and is not physically imposing. What he does have is a solid arsenal of pass rush moves with his bull rush being the best of those. He gives us some depth at the position and is a solid player, though he doesn't offer a major upside.
Round 6 Pick 198: Justin Eboigbe - DL - Alabama
This is a guy I have put on and taken off of my board multiple times, but I think he is a fine player. Again, he is not very athletic, and he is too small to play anything other than a big end or maybe 5 tech, but he is good against the run and a really strong player. He will not offer much rushing the passer, but he has great size and strength in the run game and could be a nice rotational piece on early downs for the Dolphins.
Round 7 Pick 241: Frank Crum - OL - Wyoming
Crum is interesting to me because of his athleticism. He ran a sub-5s 40-yard dash which puts him in the 95th percentile for tackles. He is also in the 80+ percentile for hand size and vertical; as well as the 93rd percentile for broad jump and 97th for height at 6'7"+. He is extremely athletic, but not technically a very good player. However, his best work in college was zone blocking, so move him to guard or let him keep working at tackle and he may work himself into that coveted 6th man role on the Dolphins O-Line within a few years. As far as shots in the dark, Crum is a fun one.