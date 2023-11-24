Dolphins big win on Black Friday overshadowed by horrible loss of Jaelan Phillips
The Miami Dolphins ran away from the Jets in the 2nd half improving to 8-3 but the loss of Jaelan Phillips hurts.
By Brian Miller
Jaelan Phillips played his last game for the Miami Dolphins today as he ruptured his Achille's tendon in garbage time.
The Dolphins led at the half 17-6 but they controlled every aspect of the 2nd half. Miami's defense was incredibly tough against the Jets' makeshift offensive line and a young inexperienced QB.
With the Jets driving for a meaningless late-game drive, Jaelan Phillips lined up and when he pushed off the turf, his calf quivered and he fell to the ground. The Dolphins later confirmed that he does in fact have an Achilles injury.
The injury is horrible for a player who has played incredibly well this season and was continuing to get better with each game. Now, the Dolphins will either need to sign a street-free agent to replace him or move Andrew Van Ginkel to the edge and add a linebacker.
Either way, this is not what the Dolphins needed.
Miami earlier lost Terron Armstead who left the game with a quad injury, he did not return. Austin Jackson was ejected for throwing a punch during a big brawl that also sent a member of the Jets to the locker room as well.
Even Tyreek Hill suffered through a foot injury that took him out of the game for a short period of time.
Miami will have to deal with the injuries and there is nothing they can do about it but for Phillips, his season is over and no Aaron Rodgers-type surgery and recovery will get him back this season.
With luck and rehab, Phillips will make it back for the start of next season.