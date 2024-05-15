Dolphins biggest remaining roster hole revealed by ESPN
The Miami Dolphins have done an admirable job of bolstering their roster so far this offseason, but there could still be areas that have holes. Speaking of holes, ESPN recently listed the biggest remaining roster hole for every team in the NFL following the 2024 NFL Draft, and the selection for the Dolphins was wide receiver, and specifically wide receiver depth.
The outlet lauded Miami's starting trio of receivers, which consists of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the recently-acquired Odell Beckham Jr. The issue, in the eyes of ESPN, is the depth at the position behind those guys, as the Dolphins could be in trouble if any of their star pass-catchers have to miss time next season.
From ESPN:
". . . The biggest issue might be the depth behind the two primary pass-catchers. It was clearly the biggest issue before the Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. It's less of an issue now, but there would still be a big problem if Miami lost Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
"Slot receiver Braxton Berrios has caught only 45 passes in the past two seasons and is no better than average. But the bigger issue is who would play on the outside after the three veteran starters. River Cracraft has never caught more than 10 passes in a season. Erik Ezukanma has one catch for 3 yards in his first two NFL seasons. The Dolphins didn't address the position until the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2024 draft with Malik Washington and Tahj Washington."
Can Beckham hold up?
The biggest concern here is probably Beckham Jr., who has been hampered by injury issues in recent years, including two torn ACLs. At 31 years old with a history of injuries, it's fair to wonder just how well Beckham will hold up moving forward. He can still be a productive player when he's on the field, especially as a third option, but he needs to be available for Miami.
If Beckham is forced to miss time in 2024, Miami's depth at the receiver spot will be tested, and that could spell trouble for Tua Tagovailoa and the offense.