Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is already loving life with new DC Anthony Weaver
CornerbackJalen Ramsey had a chance to take a shot at former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday at the final day of the Miami Dolphins mandatory minicamp, but he resisted and instead heaped praise on new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
"I’m not going to compare them. I’m not going to sit here and do that. Y’all can do that on your own, but I think he’s a great coach. I think he’s a good hire. I think he’ll put guys in position to do really good things and show their whole skill sets. That’s fun – it makes the game fun."- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey said, however, that he felt handcuffed last season under Fangio where he was glued to one side of the field, opposite former Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who was released in March. Fangio would put one on each side of the field and that is where they would stay. Ramsey now has the green light to follow the best receiver on each team, regardless of what side of the field they might line up on.
Jalen Ramsey is ready to make an impact for new Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver
That is what Ramsey has done his entire career, except for last season under Fangio. Ramsey is looking forward to the challenge and said that he likes the fact that Weaver puts "guys in position to do really good things."
The former Super Bowl champion also said that it will be fun to play under Weaver and he has enjoyed it so far, despite only practicing twice under Weaver's tutelage. Ramsey believes that he will be able to show his full skill set, something that he could not do last season under Fangio. Ramsey is looking forward to doing what he does best.
That means that Ramsey has permission to roam free in the secondary and cover the top receivers in the league. He can follow a receiver like CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, who he was forced to stay away from last season in a Christmas Eve game at Hard Rock Stadium due to the fact that he lined up on the opposite side.
"Those are things that I’ve done throughout my whole career besides last year. Last year was the only time I didn’t follow and only stayed on one side of the field. So last year was kind of a different year for me rather than this being different. This is like back to what I do, back to where I thrive and make an impact and have a lot of fun playing the game."- Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey hopes to continue to remain in good health, as he tore a ligament in training camp last season and missed the first seven games. Despite only playing in 10 games, he played well enough to earn a Pro Bowl invitation and showed flashes of brilliance despite being locked into one side of the field and having to share the secondary with Howard.
Howard is no longer on the team and Ramsey will be paired with Kendall Fuller, formerly of the Washington Commanders. Prognosticators are already saying that Ramsey and Fuller are pretty close to being the best cornerback duo in the league.
"X (Xavien Howard) is always going to be my dude. That’s my guy. I wish he could still be a part of the team. Business is business, I understand it, but I’m always rooting for him. Arguably the best corner in Dolphins history, so that’s my guy, but me and Kendall (Fuller) go way back to like high school, so that’s my guy too. It’ll be fun teaming up with him."- Jalen Ramsey