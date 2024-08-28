Dolphins Chris Grier is bargain shopping for WRs as he fills the practice squad
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost none of their Tuesday releases to waiver claims, which means they have a great chance of keeping many of those who were cut loose. The Dolphins did, however, put in a claim for a wide receiver and were awarded him on Wednesday.
Miami has claimed WR Grant Dubose, who was released by the Packers. If you don't know who he is, don't feel bad; not many do. The former 7th-round pick in 2023 spent last season off the field and on the practice squad. Now, he is a member of the Dolphins' 53-man team, for now.
At Charlotte, Dubose put up 126 receptions for 1,684 yards in two seasons and scoring 15 touchdowns.
The Dolphins needed to make a corresponding move to add Dubose to the 53 man roster. They released offensive lineman, Jack Driscoll.
Miami will also be bringing back Erik Ezukanma. Miami took a risk that no one would claim, and he sailed through. Other notables from Tuesday's releases that will be coming back are below but have not yet been finalized.
- Hayden Rucci - The Dolphins liked what they saw in Rucci and while he is a developmental player, he has a lot of potential and could eventually make his way to the 53 this year. He showed good skills as a blocker and pass catcher.
- Nik Needham - It seems the Dolphins knew what they were doing with Needham when they released him. The Dolphins wanted to get him back and they are expected to sign him back to the PS.
- Jonathan Harris - DT - After a solid camp and preseason, the former Bronco may be joining the PS.
- Jordan Colbert - safety - Jackson makes a lot of sense. He had ten combined tackles in preseason and adds depth to a safety unit that could use some developmental players deeper on the team.
- Dequan Jackson - LB - The Dolphins are adding another linebacker to an already full unit but they like the physicality he showed in camp.
Miami Dolphins need to know the practice squad is not what it used to be.
In the past, the practice squad was a developmental unit comprised of players who were not likely to play in a season. That changed when the NFL and NFLPA agreed to allow players to be brought from the PS to the 53-man roster up to three times in a season, as well as the requirements to be added to the unit. Now, teams are able to utilize the PS as an extension of the 53. A rule that would have allowed PS quarterbacks to dress each week was voted down over the weekend by the NFLPA.