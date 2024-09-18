Dolphins cut veteran WR after proving he couldn't be trusted vs. Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' loss to the Bills is still stinging, and now it is being felt a little more for one of their veteran wide receivers. After moving Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the second time this year, the Dolphins moved him off the roster.
Chosen played last season for the Dolphins, but he didn't look like he knew the playbook last Thursday night. He ran the wrong route on a play, which led to Tua Tagovailoa's second interception of the game. Chosen caught one pass for five yards and was targeted four times. Now, he's looking for a new job:
The Dolphins releasing Robbie Chosen needed to happen
It's unclear what the Dolphins will do at wide receiver, where they are quite thin. Miami's starting unit consists of Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, and Grant DuBose. DuBose's Miami debut wasn't great either; a ball ricocheted off his shoulder and was intercepted.
Elsewhere, Miami opted to add a former second-round draft pick to their practice squad. Former Bengals lineman Jackson Carman is taking Chosen's place. Carman was selected in the 2021 draft and has started six games. The Bengals cut him in August.
Fans shouldn't get too excited about Carman. He has shown up out of shape in the past and was not able to make strides from year-to-year. He does, however, fit the Chris Grier reclamation projects that he often gravitates toward.
At some point, the Dolphins will need to figure out their receiver situation. The release of Chosen could be an indication that Malik Washington is close to being on the field, but Miami has to be careful - Washington can't aggravate his injury and he has yet to play in a meaningful NFL game.
The Dolphins will be in Seattle this week to face the Seahawks before returning home to host the Titans. They're 1-1 on the season and will be without Tagovailoa for a little while, as news just dropped that he has been placed on Injured Reserve.