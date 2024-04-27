Dolphins day 3 NFL Draft picks: When do the Dolphins pick next and what are their needs?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins survived the second night of the 2024 NFL Draft and are now back in action on day three.
Recapping the draft, the Dolphins selected defensive edge rusher Chop Robinson from Penn State in round one and then selected Patrick Paul, a massive offensive tackle that will be projected to replace Terron Armstead. The Dolphins second day of the draft ended with Paul.
Now, day three will begin at noon, and the Dolphins will add as many as four players to their roster. The Dolphins will sit out the first round of day three.
Round 5: The Dolphins will pick in the 23rd spot of the draft order or 158th overall in the 5th round.
Round 6: Miami has two draft picks in the 6th round. Their first pick will be the 8th pick overall, number 184, and the second pick will be the 22nd pick overall, number 198.
Round 7: The Miami Dolphins final draft pick is scheduled to come at pick 241, the 21st pick in round seven.
The Miami Dolphins still have several draft needs that they must address on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Safety - The Dolphins have only two safeties on the roster under contract.
Interior offensive line - Miami drafted a potential future starter at tackle in round two, but they need to add another guard or backup center...if not both, on day three.
WR - Dolphins fans expected the Dolphins to address the WR position on day one of the draft, but day two didn't fall into line for them. It isn't likely that day three will provide an answer, but there are options.
TE - Miami doesn't have a huge need for a tight end but grabbing another player that can compete for a roster spot and provide a potential starter in the future would make sense.