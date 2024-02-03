Dolphins defenders resent what Ron Jaworski said regarding Vic Fangio and their work ethic
Jevon Holland denies that his Instagram post featuring "kicking rocks" had anything to do with Fangio leaving and says that he harbors no ill will towards the new Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator
Former NFL quarterback and former NFL analyst Ron Jaworski stated on WIP radio in Philadelphia that the Dolphins' defenders were "celebrating Fangio's departure" and that he was told by Fangio that the defensive players were lazy and that they were spending too much time partying in South Beach.
"“Coaches coach,” said Jaworski. “I have connections as well around this league and I hear another side of that story, that there were some players on that defense that didn’t want to work, didn’t want to put the time in, didn’t want to put the effort in, didn’t want to make the commitment to be successful.”"- Former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski
Miami-based sports agent, Drew Rosenhaus said on Friday, in an exclusive interview with Miami broadcaster Josh Moser, that the relationships between Fangio and the defensive squad was tenuous at best and that Fangio did not necessarily get along with many of the players.
"“There were quite a few players on the team that didn’t necessarily get along with Fangio,” said Rosenhaus to Moser on Friday. “It wasn’t a great relationship with many of the players. There were some guys that loved him, but there were quite a few that didn’t. It definitely wasn’t a unanimous positive relationship.”"- Drew Rosenhaus, NFL Sports Agent
Jaworski, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams during his successful NFL career said that the Dolphins' were party animals and that they took advantage of their geography.
"“Guys like to party at night, and South Beach is really a great place to party. And Vic tried to get those guys and push those guys to become harder workers and better athletes and more committed to their team,” said Jaworski. “And he couldn’t get through to those guys. Those were the guys that Vic was pushing, and they’re the guys that are whining right now.”"- Jaworski on WIP radio in Philadelphia
Jevon Holland posted on Instagram, feet "kicking rocks" at the Dolphins training facility in Miami Gardens and Jaworski believed that it was a message directed to Fangio that he should kick rocks on the way out the door.
That is a claim that Holland adamantly denies.
Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey addressed the problem head on, and on the record with Moser at the Pro Bowl this week. Further, he disagrees with the alleged comments and doubts that Fangio even uttered those words to anyone, including Jaworski.
""If Vic said that, then I would say that he should be man enough to address who it is. I don't think Vic said that though. I disagree i know what we are about and how we work, that's for damn sure. I know how I lead the other guys in that secondary and how we work. We aren't couch potatoes we don't stay at the house.""- Dolphins Cornerback Jalen Ramsey