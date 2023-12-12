Dolphins' defense collapses, allowing Titans to secure comeback win
The Miami Dolphins entered Monday night as an almost two touchdown favorite but instead, lose for the first time this season at home.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not only remain 9-3 but they will leave the door a little more open for the Buffalo Bills to climb back into the division after Miami loses to the Titans.
The division lead in the AFC East is down to two after the Dolphins' offense failed to generate any, well offense. At least not consistently. Miami loses to the Titans 28-27.
From the start, Miami looked out of sync offensively and when Tyreek Hill left the game on the 2nd drive, they looked completely lost. Despite running the ball well and putting over 100 yards on the Titans in the first half, Miami couldn't get into the end zone.
Miami's first drive ended in a muffed snap inside the Titans five yard line. The Dolphins were barely able to generate much in the passing game.
Skipping ahead to the 4th quarter, the Dolphins finally broke it open and ended a 13-13 tie when two huge mistakes by the Titans led to two quick Miami touchdowns. After stopping Miami on 3rd down and forcing a punt, the Titans touched the ball but failed to catch it and Miami picked it up. Raheem Mostert scored giving the Dolphins a seven point lead.
On the next play from scrimmage, Will Levis' pitch to Derrick Henry sailed high and Bradley Chubb recovered the fumble. A few plays later and Miami's lead was 14.
Then, hell broke loose for the Dolphins defense. Miami could not stop DeAndre Hopkins who torched them play after play and it finally set up other players to take on big roles. The Titans drove the field in less than two minutes and scored. Completing the two-point conversion brought them within six.
Miami's offense failed on the next drive and the Titans got the ball back once again, and once again drove the field for the go-ahead score. Miami had 1:35 seconds left in the game but couldn't generate any momentum and finally, the Titans sacked Tua Tagovailoa for a 5th time on 4th down to put an end to Miami's misery.
Miami lost center Connor Williams early when he was rolled up from behind. He left the game in the first quarter and may not be back this year according to some rumors circulating social media. With Williams out, Liam Eichenberg played one of his worst games as a professional and if he has to fill in the rest of the year, it will be ugly.
As for Tyreek Hill, Hill was injured on the Dolphins second drive and sat out the rest of the first half. He returned later in the 3rd but was sparingly used. It was clear that he was dealing with another ankle issue and that could be problematic for the Dolphins.
Without Tua, Miami's offense looked horrible and the Titans simply doubled up on Jaylen Waddle to keep Miami's passing game grounded.
Overall, it was a great game by the Titans and one of the worst showings by the Dolphins this season. There are going to be a lot of questions coming out of tonight's game and there may not be many answers. The Jets are up next at Hard Rock and then the Cowboys come to town.
Miami will wrap their season with a trip to Baltimore and a return home to face the Bills who suddenly could work their way back into contention for the division. Miami maintains a two-game lead making next week's game against the Jets, quite important.