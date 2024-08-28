Dolphins dire wide receiver situation needs immediate attention sooner than later
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a big problem at wide receiver and they are going to need to spend money to fix it. There is no way around it if they want to win early in 2024.
Miami will enter the season with four receivers on the team. That won't be the case by the time the Jacksonville Jaguars arrive for week one. Sometime, in the next 24 to 48 hours, the Dolphins need to find receivers who can contribute.
Miami's four wideouts making the final 53 are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Malik Washington. Washington looked good in camp, but he is far from ready to pick up enough slack to carry only four. Miami released Erik Ezukanma late Tuesday afternoon, and while he could be back on the practice squad, he is banged up and may not be available for week one.
There are options. Tim Patrick seems to be a popular choice after being released by the Broncos and Miami had recently released Robbie Chosen on the roster last season. Hunter Renfrow also is a free agent.
Miami placed Odell Beckham, Jr. on the PuP list, meaning the earliest he can return is after week four. River Cracraft was also added to the IR. That wasn't surprising, but given the loss of Anthony Schwartz as well, it is another hit to a suddenly thin unit.
The Dolphins could try to float through week one before making an addition.
The Dolphins entered the offseason as one of the deep teams at the position, but week after week, another player went down, and now Miami needs to make some moves both with the practice squad and the 53.
If the Dolphins want to, they could add a practice squad player they can call up and activate in week one. Then, after the first weekend is over, Miami could opt to sign a veteran. Any veteran added after week one will not have a fully guaranteed salary.