Dolphins dodged a nightmare in Brazil by avoiding terrible field in Sao Paulo
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have international marketing rights in Brazil. They are the most popular team in that part of South America. When the NFL announced that a game would be played for the first time in Sao Paulo, it was assumed Miami would be one of the teams.
With the first regular season game in Brazil underway, the Miami Dolphins should be thanking their lucky stars they got to avoid playing in that contest. The field is an absolute disaster and the players are clearly not loving it.
Instead of the Dolphins, the Packers and the Eagles are playing and so far, there have been more slips, slides, and miscues attributed to the turf that is a hybrid of grass and fake turf fibers. The stadium is a soccer stadium and that means the field has a different feel to it.
So far, each team has had to deal with the conditions. Both quarterbacks have slipped trying to move around; running back Saquon Barkley fell, making his first cut on his first carry of the season, and lost five yards without being touched.
The Dolphins should be thankful they're not playing in Brazil
Last year, the Dolphins lost Jaelan Phillips during their visit to MetLife Stadium, widely regarded as one of the worst turfs in the NFL. For a league that wants to protect players' health, it amazes many fans how they allow fields to become in such disarray.
While it might be surprising that the Dolphins didn't play in Brazil, the team has to be thrilled that they avoided this mess. Their first game instead will be in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. There are also questions about that field. The Miami Hurricanes will also open their 2024 home schedule on Saturday. Hopefully, the field doesn't get too torn up.