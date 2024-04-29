Dolphins draft: 3 things fans learned about Chris Grier's thinking
Based on the draft picks that the Miami Dolphins selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, we can peer into the mind of the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
The NFL Draft is in the books and the Miami Dolphins are getting, I feel, the correct amount of praise and questioning for how they handled their draft. The draft picks are fun to talk about and predict but the more fascinating aspect to analyze is the mentality of the Miami Dolphins on what their approach to drafting actually means.
If you happen to peruse the internet looking for grades on how the Miami Dolphins drafted, you'll find that the average is right around a B. Nothing wrong with getting Bs. This nation was built on folks doing just a bit more than the bare minimum while also having a good time. Wow, did I encompass exactly what the Miami Dolphins are all about at their core? I think I did.
The same type of lines are being said in relation to the Dolphin's draft; might be a reach with Chop Robinson, and Patrick Paul is a big-time project to use on 2nd rounder but man alive did Grier and the gang do nice work on day three. Rinse, and repeat.
I have to agree with this one because it's the most logical on April 29th and two, what's the point of trying to figure out how much Chop Robinson is going to play right now? We'll find that info out in a few months.
What's much more interesting to me is what the motives behind the Miami Dolphin's 2024 draft say about where the team is mentality and how management views what they have. I'm not trying to say that I'm going to dress the Dolphins down like I'm Sean Maguire from Southy but I am looking to get to the root of the decisions that were made over the weekend.