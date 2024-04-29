Dolphins draft: 3 things fans learned about Chris Grier's thinking
Based on the draft picks that the Miami Dolphins selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, we can peer into the mind of the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are firmly looking at the future.
I wrote about this over the weekend and it shouldn't be that much of a surprise considering where some of the talent are in their careers. When you have Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, all who have their own set of different and unique circumstances, you start having thoughts about planning for life without them.
That doesn't mean that the fans are going to love those moves because it makes them and I think that you're sort of putting more thought into next year rather than focusing on the upcoming year. It's hard for folks to think the franchise can do both at the same time and just the way it's going to be.
Chop Robinson, Patrick Paul, Jaylen Wright, and, to a lesser extent, Malik Washington are moves for the future. You'd like to think you'd get a fair amount of run out of Chop Robinson. And you can certainly envision a world where Jaylen Wright gets some chances towards the middle of the year. If Patrick Paul is playing, that almost certainly means that Armstead went down, but I think we all have conceded that Armstead will, in fact, miss time with around 7-8 different ailments.
There's nothing wrong with thinking about the future. Most teams do this in some fashion. You just don't want to hamstring the current team too much. Grier, McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins think they haven't done that. Like all things in sports, time will tell.