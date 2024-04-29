Dolphins draft: 3 things fans learned about Chris Grier's thinking
Based on the draft picks that the Miami Dolphins selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, we can peer into the mind of the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to have a solid rotation of pass-rushers.
When you have Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on a timetable that none of us know about, you should do what you can to bolster the pass-rushing unit.
The Miami Dolphins signed Shaw Barrett in free agency, which is a move I think that will work out well.
Then over the weekend, the team decided they needed keep adding edge-rushers and drafted Chop Robinson in the 1st round and Mohamed Kamara in the 5th.
Let's get something straight; Chop Robinson is a much better prospect than Mohamed Kamara. How can I know this with so much conviction? Because Chop Robinson was drafted with the #21 pick and Mohamed Kamara was taken with the 158th pick. Obviously, the football grading world and the folks who get paid for a living to project who will be the better player think Robinson will have a better career than Kamara.
That doesn't mean that is exactly how it will go down. We should know by now that there are always players that bust and ones that are unheralded or even undrafted that end up being legends.
This doesn't change the idea that the Dolphins aren't exactly sure about when Chubb and Phillips will return and even when they do that they want to have fresh players in as often as possible to rush the passer.
Last year, the Dolphins were at their best when they had Chubb, Phillips, Van Ginkel, and Ogbah to a lesser extent at their disposal. It would be nice if all of these guys would be able to be ready to make an impact every game.
I also think expecting a 5th rounder to part of a rotation in year one is a big ask and shouldn't be assumed. Perhaps another edge-rusher out there in free agency land will be brought in.