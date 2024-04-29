Dolphins draft: 3 things fans learned about Chris Grier's thinking
Based on the draft picks that the Miami Dolphins selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, we can peer into the mind of the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins want to be who they are and that's final.
This might, unfortunately, be the biggest indictment I have on the Miami Dolphins but here goes; they want to beat you with speed and scheme and they do not care that this approach gets bodied every year late in the season and in the playoffs.
All the offensive players they drafted are small-speed guys. Jalen Wright has some meat for him, but let's not act like he's TJ Duckett. The pair of Washingtons in Malik and Tajh are both 5'10 and under, which is where Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, respectively, stand.
We saw in the playoff game against the Chiefs that Hill and Waddle get thrown around by the secondary of Kansas City. We even saw an instance where Le'Jarious Sneed slammed Hill all the way to the Earth's core. I get it; Hill and Waddle were nowhere near 80%, let alone 100%. But still, I don't know how Mike McDaniel can watch that and say, "No big deal, we can try the same stuff again, and we'll be fine."
I'm not saying that the Miami Dolphins should line up in the I and run power and trap all game. That would be dumb. But it be nice for us to think that when it gets late in the year, and the weather isn't conducive for throwing all over the field, and the stakes in the games are greater the Dolphins could morph into a version of a power-running, ball control type of team. At the moment, that seems impossible to fathom.
Like it or not, I fear this is the way it is with Mike McDaniel, which lends to the idea that he doesn't have a plan B in place when things go bad and his offense gets figured out. He believes he can out-think the defense when he should know by now that there are times you need to out-will teams with strength and physicality. Miami has shown they don't want to go down that road; thus, it's hard to envision a ton of post-season progress. Hopefully, I'm way wrong.
Follow me @2ndSatSports