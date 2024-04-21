Dolphins draft: 5 bold predictions that may or may not make Miami fans happy
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier will find a way to draft a player no one has heard about on day two.
Prediction number 3: Grier trades into rounds 3, 4, or 5.
If the Dolphins make a trade in round one, they very well could have another selection on day two. They currently only have one at pick 55. That isn't good enough for what Miami needs and 55 could be moved in another trade-down scenario. That would be smart.
There is also a possibility that Grier opts to trade one of his 2025 draft picks to get into the mid-rounds where he has no selections. Traditionally, a future draft pick will cost a team one round ahead of the pick they are trading for. For example, to gain a 2nd round pick this year, teams would typically trade a 1st next year, or to get into the 3rd round, they trade a future 2nd round. I don't think Grier will do that because he isn't on the chopping block with Stephen Ross.
He needs his future picks but in 2025, the Dolphins will likely have three 3rd round picks after the compensatory selections. Miami can't trade those this year because they have not been announced and will not be until next year. The Dolphins could trade their 3rd round pick, however, and they could add a 4th round pick that could turn into a conditional third.
A 3rd round pick, potentially two 3rd round picks in 2025 could be enough to get him back into round three this year, one 3rd next year and a late pick in 2025 could get him into the 4th.
Grier could also package a future pick with his own 5th round selection this year to move up.